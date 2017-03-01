Press release:

McHenry on President Trump’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress



Washington – Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (NC-10) released the following statement in reaction to President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress:

“Tonight, President Trump laid out a clear and unifying vision for our country, a vision focused on creating good-paying jobs, lifting up the middle class, and keeping Americans safe and secure. In his first 40 days, we’ve already seen progress towards these goals with executive actions to cut regulations and secure our southern border.

“With his speech tonight, President Trump outlined the next steps in our work: describing details on his plans to repeal and replace Obamacare and reform our broken tax code. In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to working with him to achieve these shared goals and improve the lives of all Americans.”