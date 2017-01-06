From Patrick McHenry:

McHenry Stands With Israel Against UN Action



Washington – Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (R, NC-10) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed House Resolution 11, objecting to the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2334:

“The United Nations’ treatment of Israel is dangerous and objectionable. As our sacred ally and the only true democracy in the entire Middle East, Israel should be recognized for their commitment to democratic principles and commended for all they do to maintain peace. Instead they are targeted by another one-sided, anti-Israel resolution at the Security Council. Unlike the outgoing Administration, I’m proud to join with a bipartisan majority in the House to stand with Israel and fight back against these misguided attacks.”