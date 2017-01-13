PRESS RELEASE FROM METROWINES:

Please join MetroWines for a Stag’s Leap Wine Pairing Dinner at Vue on March 7th from 6:30 to 8:30 at Grove Park Inn. Featuring five stunning wines from the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, including the 2012 Cask 23 Cabernet Sauvignon, this five-course dinner crafted by Executive Chef Jake Schmidt and Vue 1913 Chef de Cuisine Marcus Day will be extraordinary.

Thom Horsey, National Wine Educator for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, will join us to share his thoughts on how to “think” about wine. A 35-year veteran of the wine industry, Thom is a member of the Society of Wine Educators and a Certified Specialist in Wine. Thom spent 25 years with Robert Mondavi Winery, Constellation Brands, and Rodney Strong Wine Estates before joining Ste. Michelle Wine Estates as their National Wine Educator in 2013. He has conducted over 2000 seminars on all aspects of wine for consumers and distributors.

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is known for being the winery that won the Cabernet Sauvignon competition in the 1976 Judgment of Paris. Founded in 1970, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is considered a Napa Valley first growth estate. The Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars signature style has been described as the “artful balance between ripeness and restraint, softness and structure, that yields Napa Valley wines of exceptional beauty and long life.”

More about Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars here: https://www.cask23.com/

THE MENU:

FIRST

Butter roasted diver scallop, emulsified artichoke, toasted walnut, pink peppercorns; preserved lemon and chervil — Aveta sauvignon blanc 2015

SECOND

Spring pea soup, house cured tasso ham, blue crab; spearmint whipped Goat Lady Dairy fresh chevre — Karia chardonnay 2014

THIRD

Smoked Hickory Nut Gap pork tamale, braised cowpea legume; chocolate mole — Hands of Time red wine 2013

FOURTH

Grilled Wagyu ribeye, short rib ravioli; baby carrots, pearl onion, and celery root — Artemis cabernet sauvignon 2013

FINAL

Rogue Creamery smokey blue cheesecake, spiced crumble; currant sorbet — Cask 23 cabernet sauvignon 2012

Tickets are $150 per person all-inclusive of dinner, paired wines, all taxes, and gratuity. Only a limited number of seats are available.

For Reservations, please call Vue at 828.210.7813.