PRESS RELEASE from MG Road:

MG Road is very pleased to welcome Cameron Brobst of Old Forester Distillery in hosting a whiskey dinner with some of Old Forester’s finest offereings. A four-course dinner with whiskey tastings and pairings will be on offer, with visiting chefs Jacob Ingerson and Buck Fox.

$40 per person includes whiskey and dinner. 40 tickets available only. One seating only at 7 p.m. Please make a reservation by emailing us at reservations@mgroadlounge.com.

Old Forester is one of the oldest and most respected brands in the whiskey making businesses. In fact, it is THE oldest, with the unique distinction of being the longest running Bourbon on the market today (approximately 145 years as of 2016). It’s still made proudly in the middle of Bourbon country, and is produced under the supervision of Master Distiller Chris Morris at the Brown-Forman distillery in Shively, Kentucky. Find out more at www.oldforester.com.

**LIMITED SEATING, RESERVATIONS ENCOURAGED**

*RSVP or walk-in does not guarantee seating. Please email: reservations@mgroadlounge.com*