Mike Brown Ford-Subaru of Spruce Pine

Gives MANNA FoodBank a Subaru Legacy

to Aid in Distributing Food to Western North Carolina

Spruce Pine NC – January 2, 2017: Mike Brown Ford-Subaru is proud to present a 2008 Subaru Legacy to MANNA FoodBank of Western NC. Josh Hoerman, Zone Coordinator for the Eastern Zone of MANNA’s service area, will be the primary driver of the car. He will use the new transportation to meet the needs of the counties he serves: Mitchell, Yancey, McDowell, Avery and Madison. In addition to the gift of the car, during the past two years, MANNA FoodBank has been presented with contributions totaling $15,898 from Subaru of America and Mike Brown Subaru. According to MANNA FoodBank representatives, these contributions have provided more than 48,000 meals for our local communities.

“The impact that MANNA FoodBank has on so many lives in western NC makes us extremely proud to be partnered with them,” says Janet Brown of Mike Brown Ford-Subaru.

“From our very first meetings with Mike and Janet Brown, their on focus on being exemplary community citizens and leaders was evident. Mike and Janet share an extraordinary commitment to supporting the critical needs of the communities that they serve,” states Mary Nesbitt, Chief Development Officer at MANNA FoodBank.

“We are overjoyed about their generous gift of a much needed, dependable and all-weather vehicle to serve some of our most rural communities. We are deeply grateful for their tremendous partnership in our work to end hunger in Western North Carolina”, adds Nesbitt.

“We have a proven history of giving back and helping make a difference in our community. We would like to thank our team for making sure this car is ready for many years and many miles of traveling through counties in western NC to bring food to hungry families.” says Mike Brown of Mike Brown Ford-Subaru.