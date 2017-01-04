Eighth Annual PuzzleFest at Mills River Presbyterian Church

MILLS RIVER, N.C. – Area residents are invited to Mills River Presbyterian Church for the Eighth Annual Puzzlefest, from noon to 8 p.m. daily starting on Sunday, January 22 and concluding on Tuesday, January 31.

The church will have set up an area to work on the second half (2,000 pieces) of a 4,000-piece puzzle of the famous Bavarian castle, Neuschwanstein, that was started at last year’s Puzzlefest. There will also be eight different tables of 1,000-piece puzzles plus a special children’s area of puzzles.

“This is one of our most popular community events each year and a great way for people to chase away the winter blues,” says Randall Boggs, pastor of Mills River Presbyterian Church. “Whether you’re an amateur puzzler or an experienced puzzle-piecer, everyone is invited to join the fun during our 10 days of puzzling!”

People of all ages are invited to come to the free puzzle kickoff and bring a bag lunch on Sunday, January 22nd. The Puzzlefest will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, January 22 – 31.

Participants can pick one puzzle to work on from start-to-finish or table-hop and work on several different puzzles. The church will be open each day — for 10 days — through January 31 for people to complete the puzzles.

For more information on Puzzlefest activities, call the church at 891-7101. Mills River Presbyterian Church is located at 10 Presbyterian Church Road in Mills River (off of School House Road).