Press release:

Flu restrictions being lifted

The latest influenza-like illness (ILI) report from the state health department shows a decrease in flu-like illnesses in the region. As a result, Infection Prevention, in consultation with Mission’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Public Health Epidemiologist, is lifting visitor restrictions and reactivating the visitor limitation policy.

The Mission Health Visitor Limitation Policy asks patients’ family and friends to limit their hospital visits. We ask that visitors younger than 12 and those who do not feel well to call patients rather than visit them in the hospital. You can call (828) 213-1111 and be directed to the patient.

This precaution is being reactivated at Mission Hospital and its member hospitals and affiliates in the western North Carolina region. This includes CarePartners in Asheville, McDowell Hospital in Marion, Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, Angel Medical Center in Franklin and Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands.

You can help prevent the spread of influenza by practicing frequent hand hygiene, staying home if you are sick and by getting an annual influenza vaccination.