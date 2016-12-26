Press release from Mission Health:

Mission Health has announced that it is implementing its Visitor Limitation Policy and asking patients’ family members and friends to limit their hospital visits. Visitors under the age of 12 and those who do not feel well are encouraged to call patients rather than visit them in the hospital.

“We have been made aware of an increase in reported influenza-like illnesses throughout North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Public Health Division, the influenza-like illness activity in the state has reached more than 2 percent and local transmission has increased,” said Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, COO, Mission Health System and President, Mission Hospital.

This precaution is being implemented at Mission Hospital, member hospitals and affiliates in the western North Carolina region, which includes CarePartners in Asheville, McDowell Hospital in Marion, Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, Angel Medical Center in Franklin, and Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands.

Mission Health team members and visitors can help prevent the spread of influenza by practicing frequent hand hygiene, staying home if they are sick, and by getting an annual influenza vaccine. All visitors are urged to wash their hands before and after their visit. In addition, hand sanitizing stations are available at hospital entrances and throughout the buildings.

For additional flu prevention tips, please visit http://www.mission-health.org/flu.