Press release:

Business North Carolina, a top source of business and commerce information for the state, named Mission Hospital #1 in its list of Best Hospitals in the new March 2017 issue, in a tie with Duke University Hospital. The list was created through objective analysis of all adult, acute-care hospitals with 50 or more beds in the state.

For its Top 10 list, Business North Carolina identified those hospitals that consistently perform at a superior level while effectively managing rising health care costs. National sources used for determining the rankings include: patient-satisfaction data and infection, readmission and death rates for common conditions and procedures from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as well as data from U.S. News and World Report, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the Leapfrog Group, an organization in Washington, D.C. that specifically reviews patient-safety information from hospitals.

“I’m delighted that Business North Carolina chose to recognize Mission Hospital’s clinical excellence, high patient satisfaction, superb patient outcomes, low readmission rates, focus on efficiency and consumer engagement for the second consecutive year,” said Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO of Mission Health. “The publication also noted the remarkable investment Mission Health is making to continue to provide the best, state-of-the-art care for all of western North Carolina with its new Mission Hospital for Advanced Medicine, now under construction. I could not be more proud of our physicians, nurses and other team members who make this recognition possible through their superb, compassionate care they provide each and every day.”

The Business North Carolina report also recognized Mission Hospital in its “Patient Picks” section, which is determined using patient satisfaction data from the standardized, nationally administered Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers survey, which queries discharged patients on whether they would recommend the hospital to friends and family for its high quality of care. The publication also highlighted U.S. News & World Report’s naming of Mission Hospital as one of only 63 hospitals in the nation deemed high-performing in all nine categories of the study: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, hip replacement, knee replacement, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Mission Health received two additional distinctions in the publication, with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and McDowell Hospital being named along with Mission Hospital as “Blue Distinction Centers.” Other Mission Health recognitions were also highlighted, including Becker’s Hospital Review naming Ronald A. Paulus, MD, Mission Health President and CEO as one of the nation’s most talented and respected physician leaders.