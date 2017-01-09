Ronald A. Paulus, MD, Mission Health’s President and CEO, has

been selected to serve on the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Health Strategy and

Innovation.

In a letter to the appointed members, Nancy Howell Agee, Committee Chair and President and CEO of

Carilion Clinic, said, “We look forward to critical and important discussions on significant strategic issues

for the membership and AHA as we seek to innovate and transform health care delivery.”

In reference to this appointment, Paulus said, “In such a rapidly changing time for healthcare, I cannot

think of a more important committee on which to serve than one charged with finding ways to innovate

and transform the way we deliver healthcare in our communities.”

“Recent proposals related to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act have the potential to reduce Mission

revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars, placing extraordinary stress on our health system,” Paulus

added. “I am honored to be a member of this committee that will work to ensure the future success of

Mission Health and healthcare systems nationwide.”

In addition to Paulus and Agee, committee members include:

• Carl Armato – CEO Novant Health

• Ben Chu, M.D. – CEO, Memorial Hermann Health System

• Doug Cropper – CEO, Genesis Health System

• Kris Doody, R.N. – CEO, Cary Medical Center

• David Feinberg, M.D. – CEO, Geisinger Health System

• Bill Fulkerson – CEO, Duke University Health System

• Marc Harrison, M.D. – CEO, Intermountain Healthcare

• Larry Kaiser, M.D. – CEO, Temple University Health System

• Steven Lipstein – CEO, BJC HealthCare

• Kimberly McNally – Trustee, Seattle

• Ronald A. Paulus, M.D. – President and CEO, Mission Health

• Tom Prisalec – CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System

• Cliff Robertson, M.D. – CEO, CHI Nebraska

• Chris Van Gorder – CEO, Scripps Health

• Joe Wilkins – Trustee, North Carolina

About Mission Health

Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system and was

recognized as one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems from 2012-2015 by Truven Health Analytics,

formerly Thomson Reuters, becoming the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this

recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, postacute

care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the

region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 employees and 2,000

volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western

North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission health or @MissionHealthNC.