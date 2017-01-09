Press release:
Ronald A. Paulus, MD, Mission Health’s President and CEO, has
been selected to serve on the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Health Strategy and
Innovation.
In a letter to the appointed members, Nancy Howell Agee, Committee Chair and President and CEO of
Carilion Clinic, said, “We look forward to critical and important discussions on significant strategic issues
for the membership and AHA as we seek to innovate and transform health care delivery.”
In reference to this appointment, Paulus said, “In such a rapidly changing time for healthcare, I cannot
think of a more important committee on which to serve than one charged with finding ways to innovate
and transform the way we deliver healthcare in our communities.”
“Recent proposals related to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act have the potential to reduce Mission
revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars, placing extraordinary stress on our health system,” Paulus
added. “I am honored to be a member of this committee that will work to ensure the future success of
Mission Health and healthcare systems nationwide.”
In addition to Paulus and Agee, committee members include:
• Carl Armato – CEO Novant Health
• Ben Chu, M.D. – CEO, Memorial Hermann Health System
• Doug Cropper – CEO, Genesis Health System
• Kris Doody, R.N. – CEO, Cary Medical Center
• David Feinberg, M.D. – CEO, Geisinger Health System
• Bill Fulkerson – CEO, Duke University Health System
• Marc Harrison, M.D. – CEO, Intermountain Healthcare
• Larry Kaiser, M.D. – CEO, Temple University Health System
• Steven Lipstein – CEO, BJC HealthCare
• Kimberly McNally – Trustee, Seattle
• Tom Prisalec – CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System
• Cliff Robertson, M.D. – CEO, CHI Nebraska
• Chris Van Gorder – CEO, Scripps Health
• Joe Wilkins – Trustee, North Carolina
About Mission Health
Mission Health, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is the state’s sixth-largest health system and was
recognized as one of the nation’s Top 15 Health Systems from 2012-2015 by Truven Health Analytics,
formerly Thomson Reuters, becoming the only health system in North Carolina to achieve this
recognition. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, postacute
care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the
region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 employees and 2,000
volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western
North Carolina. For more information, please visit mission health or @MissionHealthNC.