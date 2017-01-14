From Mission Health:

Mission Health’s Jonathan Brown Ranked as A Top Health System CIO by Becker’s Hospital Review

Asheville, Jan. 13, 2017 – Jonathan Brown, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Mission Health, was recently recognized as one of the country’s “Top 113 Hospital and Health System CIOs to Know in 2017,” as named by the respected Becker’s Hospital Review.

Brown’s accomplishments while at Mission Health have been significant, including: implementing a shared electronic health record (EHR) across Mission Health’s acute and ambulatory settings (one patient, one chart), optimizing the EHR for an improved caregiver experience, establishing a unique security partnership with Symantec, building and implementing a novel data analytics infrastructure, formulating practice management solutions for Mission’s Clinically Integrated Network and enabling a region-wide data sharing exchange. Brown also serves as chief technical advisor for the health system, and directs the acquisition, budgeting, and coordination of information technology resources across Mission Health. Brown’s expertise in technology and strategy steers vital projects at Mission Health, from virtual care to the responsible and ethical application of health information used within and among care settings.

Prior to his work with Mission Health, Brown worked as the Director of IT Security at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His past work also includes serving as President of the North Carolina Health Information and Communication Alliance and as Vice President of the Health Information Management System Society, North Carolina chapter. He is currently the co-chairman of the Data Governance Executive Committee and IT Steering Committee at Mission Health, the institutional body that works to unite leadership toward primary strategic goals. Brown received his MBA, with concentrations in Healthcare and Information Technology, from the Wake Forest University School of Business.

Ronald A. Paulus, MD, President and CEO of Mission Health, explains that Brown’s contributions have been and remain vital to Mission Health’s success. “Jon’s impressive professional background, solutions- oriented perspective, calm, professional demeanor and openness to new ideas make him a great asset to the health system. His work greatly impacts our success as we strive to make our patients well and keep them well,” he says.

His work, which earned the attention of Becker’s Hospital Review, ensures that Mission Health patients will continue to receive the most advanced and compassionately provided care in the region and across the country.