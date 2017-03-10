Press release from McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension:

Monarch Way Station Work Day

Thursday, March 16

9:30 am to 11:30 am

The Extension Master Gardener monthly program for March is a talk and work event at the Catawba Falls parking lot where we are helping to install a Monarch Butterfly Way Station.

Please meet at the parking lot at 9:30 am on March 16 where we will listen to a National Forest Service Biologist discuss the importance of the Monarch Butterfly Way Station. We will then work for two hours cleaning and helping to install plants for the Way Station.