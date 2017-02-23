Press release:

Montford Park Players Announces Open Call for 2017 Summer Season Actors

Seeking: Actors for ALL roles throughout the

2017 Summer Season

Saturday, March 25, 12-4pm

Monday and Tuesday, March 27 and 28, 6-9pm

Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre

92 Gay St., Asheville, NC

Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is pleased to hold an open call for actors for the 2017 Summer Season. MPP is seeking actors of every age, race and gender for all shows. This call is open to all members of the community, regardless of level of experience.

The 2017 Summer Season includes Timon of Athens, The Taming of the Shrew, Troilus and Cressida, The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) and JM Barrie’s Peter Pan, a Montford Park Players first, all presented at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre.

Actors should be prepared to read from sides from some of the plays on offer, should bring a headshot and resume, if they have one and should dress and groom neatly to have their picture taken at the audition. All who are auditioning might want to have a working knowledge of the plays, but it is not required. Roles will be filled by individuals of good humor and pleasant demeanor, who are eager to bring great theater to the Western North Carolina community.

Montford Park Players is proud of their history of inviting members of the community into their fold. Many of the regulars of Montford’s stage, front and back, are those who, at one time, sought to learn new skills, create art and find a place to feel like they belong and where they can make a difference. This call continues that tradition.

All roles will be unpaid and anyone wishing to audition should come to the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre at 92 Gay St. in the Montford District of Asheville on Saturday, March 25th between 12 and 4pm, or on Monday, March 27th or Tuesday, March 28th between 6 and 9pm.

For more information, please reach the Montford Park Players Managing Director, John Russell at john.russell@montfordparkplayers.org or (828) 254-5146.

Montford Park Players, has been presenting Shakespeare and other classical works to the Asheville community since 1973, and has since grown to be one of Western North Carolina’s most beloved and well-known cultural attractions.

We hope you’ll join us for this wonderful season and well into the future!