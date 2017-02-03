Press release from Montreat College:

Montreat College celebrated the opening of its “Center for Learning, Calling, and Career,” located in the college’s Bell Library, this past Thursday, January 26. The open house event featured a day long schedule of resources for students, including information on the college’s study abroad programs, internship information, a career panel with Montreat faculty, and career-focused TED talks.

“We are excited to be opening the Center for Learning, Calling, and Career,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Greg Kerr. “The center will provide a whole host of important resources for our students, including career preparation and advice, job and graduate school information, assistance with study skills and time management, and a team of professional staff and student tutors.”

The Center for Learning, Calling, and Career is staffed by three college employees dedicated to helping students discern their calling and offering resources—from career counseling to resume assistance to job and graduate school assistance—designed to help prepare students for their future careers. In addition, 25 trained student tutors, called “academic fellows,” provide individual academic assistance, small group study sessions, and large group review sessions for Montreat students.

The Center for Learning, Calling, and Career is located on the first floor of Montreat College’s L. Nelson Bell Library, located in Montreat, N.C., on the corner of Appalachian Way and Lookout Road.