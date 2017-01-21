Press release from Montreal College:

Montreat College announced today that it has received a $175,000 grant from the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation towards general scholarships for women during the 2017-18 academic year. 2017-18 will mark the 47th year that Montreat College has received a grant from the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation. The first grant for $3,000 was received in 1971, and the college has received over $2.3 million from the foundation since that time.

“Montreat College is incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation,” said Montreat College President Paul J. Maurer. “Over the past half century, Mrs. Whitehead’s legacy of philanthropy has enabled hundreds of women to receive a Montreat College education, fulfilling her deeply held desire to aid in the education of Christian women.”

Lettie Pate Whitehead (1872-1953) was a business woman and generous benefactor best known for being one of the first women to serve on the board of directors for an American corporation, serving as director of the Coca-Cola Company for nearly 20 years beginning in 1934. She contributed to numerous charities in Georgia and Virginia during her lifetime and served as a trustee of Emory University, Agnes Scott College, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

The Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation was founded in 1946 and is dedicated to the support of women in nine southeastern states. The foundation devotes most of its resources to the Lettie Pate Whitehead scholarship program, which provides grants to schools and colleges to be used for need-based scholarships for Christian female students. More than 200 institutions participate in the Lettie Pate Whitehead scholarship program. Thousands of women receive financial assistance each year in individual amounts determined by the recipient institutions.