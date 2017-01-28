Mosaix Group wins 2017 ADMEI Achievement Award

International award recognizes excellence in corporate destination management services

Asheville, January 25, 2017: Mosaix Group, a leader in the field of Event Planning and Destination Management Companies (DMC), has been awarded the 2017 ADMEI Achievement Award for Best Public Event in recognition of their volunteer work on MANNA FoodBank’s 2016 Blue Jean Ball. The Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) announced the winners of the prestigious 2017 Achievement Awards at the ADMEI Awards Gala on Saturday, January 21 at the Hotel Arts in Barcelona, Spain. The 2017 ADMEI Achievement Awards winners were chosen by a panel of international judges, selecting their top choice from virtual storyboards presented by the finalists in each category.

“Every year, I ask my staff to voluntarily donate their time and energy to assist in the production of MANNA FoodBank’s Blue Jean Ball, and every year I’m bowled over by their creativity, tenacity and dedication to the event and the mission behind it,” says Melissa Murray, Mosaix Group’s founder and CEO. “This was our eighth year volunteering with the Blue Jean Ball, and this award is as much a recognition of the great work that MANNA FoodBank does on behalf of the 16 counties it serves in Western North Carolina as it is our event planning services. We couldn’t be prouder to use our expertise to help them succeed.”

Alisa Hixon, the Individual & Corporate Relations Director for MANNA FoodBank, praises Mosaix Group’s longtime efforts supporting the Blue Jean Ball. “Mosaix’s involvement with MANNA Foodbank has dramatically elevated the esthetic appeal, professionalism and overall guest experience at our signature event, the Blue Jean Ball,” Hixon says. “Their creativity, attention to detail and dedication have been instrumental in helping us continue to break our fundraising goals and our attendance records!”

ADMEI is the only global non-profit association dedicated to increasing the professionalism and effectiveness of destination management through education, promotion of ethical practices and availability of information to the meetings, convention and incentive travel industries, as well as to the general public. For more information about ADMEI International, visit www.admeinternational.org .