Announcement from Mountain BizWorks:

On the heels of Asheville’s entrepreneurial success, Boone is quickly emerging as WNC’s next innovation center. As such, Mountain BizWorks is very pleased to announce our next ScaleUp WNC cohort of 15 high-potential small businesses to be based in Boone and the greater High Country region.

The ScaleUp WNC cohort six participating businesses are: Appalachian Landslide Consultants (Buncombe); Apple Hill Farm (Avery); Bluebird Exchange (Watauga); Booneshine Brewing Co (Watauga); Carolina Farm Table (Alleghany); Carolina Home Lift (Buncombe); Copper Barrel Distillery (Wilkes); Hatchet Coffee (Watauga); Lighthouse Educational Products (Mitchell); Nordic PC (Watauga); River and Earth Adventures (Watauga); Rose Mountain Butcher Shoppe (Ashe); Stepping Stone of Boone (Watauga); Tsuga (Watauga); Waste Consultants (Watauga).

Read the full Cohort 6 announcement here.