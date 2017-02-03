Press release for Mountaineer 2-Miler:

We are excited to announce the second annual Mountaineer 2-Miler road race to be held on Saturday, March 18th, at 10 am. The race will begin and end on the campus of Waynesville Middle School. As the only two mile run in our area, this is going to be a very exciting event, and one we plan to host year after year.

All profits made from the race will go toward supplies, materials and technology for Waynesville Middle School. To ensure we achieve our fundraising goals, we are asking for sponsors to help support the race. While we welcome donations of any size, if you donate at the levels designated below, we will proudly display your business logo accordingly.

Additionally, if you would like to donate an item for the registration packet such as a product sample, promotional item, coupon, or business card from your business, please let us know. We are thrilled to promote local businesses as part of the race.

If you are interested in sponsoring this event or providing items for our registration bags, please e-mail us at mountieparents@gmail.com or return the bottom portion of this form. Whichever method you choose, we will need a jpeg file of you business’s logo emailed to us. Check can be made payable to WMS PTA.

Lastly, we would love for you and your family to run the race. If you would like to sign up for the race, the registration site is: RunSignUp.com/mountaineer2miler