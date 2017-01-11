From Asheville Music Professionals:

AMP is partnering with MusiCares to bring in the New Year with a Musician’s Wellness event. Dr. Brent Myers will be speaking about working through pain from repetitive motion and how to stay mobile on the road, while Dr. Alan Baumgarten will be hosting “Ask a Doctor”. There will also be cooking demonstrations and general tips for staying healthy while touring. Ken Kiser of Pisgah Legal Services will be onsite offering healthcare information and health insurance sign ups.

MusiCares, in partnership with ACS Custom, will be offering free custom musicians ear plugs to select eligible music professionals*

*This service, which typically costs $200 per person, is available free to eligible music professionals who have at least 5 years of music industry experience. Molds for the ear plugs will be taken by staff with ACS Custom during the event and plugs will be mailed out 4-6 weeks later to participants. Appointments are limited to the first 50 responders. THESE 50 SPACES WILL FILL UP QUICKLY SO PLEASE REGISTER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.