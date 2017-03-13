Press release from the Asheville Tourists:

The Asheville Tourists are hosting National Anthem auditions for interested singers to perform during the 2017 baseball season. Auditions will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 9:00am until Noon at McCormick Field. Potential game-day singers will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” a cappella on the field during their audition.

Those interested in trying out should report McCormick Field and head into to the seating bowl area to sign up. Registration for signups will begin no earlier than 8:45am. Auditions will be conducted behind home plate.

“Prior experience is not a requirement,” said Tourists Creative Marketing Manager Sam Fischer. “We want to give everyone the opportunity to come out and showcase their abilities.”

The Tourists’ home opener for the 2017 season is April 13 against the Greenville Drive beginning at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages and Flex ticket packages are currently available at the McCormick Field ServPro Box Office. For more information, contact the Tourists Front Office at (828) 258-0428 or visit theashevilletourists.com.