The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Buncombe County from 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. The NWS predicts snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with 6 to 8 inches possible at elevations above 5,000 feet.

The heaviest snow is predicted to fall during the pre-dawn hours on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 20s on Saturday night, but will rise above freezing on Sunday.

Weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service: