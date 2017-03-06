Comment on Asheville Coal Ash Basin Closure Plans: Mon., March 13, 6:00PM (sign up to speak at 5:30)

AB Tech Ferguson Auditorium, 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville

The NC Department of Environmental Quality is giving the public another opportunity to review and comment on Duke Energy’s plans for excavating coal ash from its Asheville Steam Station. Can you attend the hearing to help demand stronger oversight of the excavation and transport of coal ash, ongoing soil and groundwater monitoring once excavation is complete, and additional protections for neighbors of the site?



Some suggested points to include in your comments can be found here!



If you can't attend, written comments can be sent by April 5 to N.C. Division of Water Resources, Attn: Debra Watts, 1636 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1636 or by email to ashevillecomments@ncdenr.gov