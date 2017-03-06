Comment on Asheville Coal Ash Basin Closure Plans:
Mon., March 13, 6:00PM (sign up to speak at 5:30) AB Tech Ferguson Auditorium, 340 Victoria Rd., Asheville
The NC Department of Environmental Quality is giving the public another opportunity to review and comment on Duke Energy’s plans for excavating coal ash from its Asheville Steam Station. Can you attend the hearing to help demand stronger oversight of the excavation and transport of coal ash, ongoing soil and groundwater monitoring once excavation is complete, and additional protections for neighbors of the site?
If you can’t attend, written comments can be sent by April 5 to N.C. Division of Water Resources, Attn: Debra Watts, 1636 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1636 or by email to ashevillecomments@ncdenr.gov.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
