The Western Office of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will host local authors Jonathan Howard Bennett and David Biddix for a special presentation on the history of Mount Mitchell on Saturday, February 11, at 2:30 p.m. The authors will discuss various aspects of the mountain’s history culled from their book Mount Mitchell, which was published in 2015 by Arcadia Publishing as part of Arcadia’s Images of America series.

Bennett and Biddix’s presentation will touch on historical events, structures and persons in Mount Mitchell’s history. In addition, the authors will discuss the environmental history of the mountain, UFO sightings, political maneuvering, commercial exploits and conservation efforts centered around the highest peak in the eastern United States.

Following the presentation, attendees are invited to explore the Western Office’s current exhibit, Marking Mountain Milestones, which celebrates North Carolina’s state parks and the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

The “History of Mount Mitchell” program is free to attend, but RSVP is required. To reserve a seat, contact (828) 296-7230, ext. 221 or email Angela.Jervis@ncdcr.gov.

The Western Office of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is located at 176 Riceville Road, Asheville, NC. For more information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/westernoffice.

For more information on the program, exhibit or the authors, see the attached flyer below: