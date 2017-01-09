Press release from U.S. Cellular Center:

Astrophysicist and New York Times bestselling author Neil deGrasse Tyson will give a science talk in Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Ticket prices range $59.50 to $107.50 plus applicable fees. The Collider VIP Package is also available and includes preferred seating, a preshow VIP reception with beverages and hors d’oeuvres at The Collider, located down the street from the auditorium (Dr. Tyson will not be present at the reception), an autographed copy of one of Tyson’s bestselling books, and a backstage meet and greet with photo op after the show.

“The Collider is delighted to help welcome Dr. Tyson to ‘Climate City,’” said James McMahon, CEO of The Collider, a nonprofit innovation center in downtown Asheville focused on catalyzing market-driven climate solutions. “Dr. Tyson has been an outspoken advocate for the importance of bringing science into our everyday lives and informing our decisions. His support of the value of climate science in particular has strengthened the entire field. Our members are devoted to using climate science to inform the vital decisions faced every day by businesses and communities.”

New York City native Neil deGrasse Tyson is host of the NSF-funded pilot program StarTalk Radio, now also a popular podcast and a limited-run television series on the National Geographic Channel. Tyson also appeared as host for FOX’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” and PBS-NOVA’s spinoff program “NOVA ScienceNOW.” Tyson’s professional research interests are broad, but include star formation, exploding stars, dwarf galaxies, and the structure of our Milky Way.

In addition to dozens of professional publications, Dr. Tyson has written, and continues to write for the public. Two of Tyson’s recent books are the playful and informative Death By Black Hole and Other Cosmic Quandaries, which was a New York Times bestseller, and The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America’s Favorite Planet, chronicling his experience at the center of the controversy over Pluto’s planetary status. The PBS-NOVA documentary, “The Pluto Files,” based on the book, premiered in March 2010. In February 2012, Tyson released his tenth book, Space Chronicles: Facing the Ultimate Frontier which contains every thought he has ever had on the past, present, and future of space exploration.

Tyson is the recipient of 19 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen. His contributions to the public appreciation of the cosmos have been recognized by the International Astronomical Union in their official naming of asteroid 13123 Tyson. On the lighter side, Tyson was voted Sexiest Astrophysicist Alive by People Magazine in 2000.

Dr. Tyson is the fifth head of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City and the first occupant of its Frederick P. Rose Directorship. He is also a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History.

Neil deGrasse Tyson lives in New York City with his wife, a former IT Manager with Bloomberg Financial Markets, and their two kids.