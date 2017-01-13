Press release:

New Online Resource to Match New Volunteers with Local Nonprofits

HENDERSONVILLE, NC – Henderson County residents can now visit one website to find and sign up for volunteer opportunities at local non-profit agencies. United Way of Henderson County is administering this Volunteer Matching Program through their website, liveunitedhc.org.

The Volunteer Matching Program (supported in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Henderson County) aims to be a one-stop shop to connect potential volunteers with the many non-profit agencies in Henderson County that need volunteers to help them accomplish their work. The program utilizes Galaxy Digital software, a mobile-friendly volunteer management software used by United Ways all over the country. The Volunteer Matching Program will do more than just create matches among the service community and private citizens; it will also help to build lasting relationships.

“We are really excited about the launch of this new program”, said Denise Cumbee Long, Executive Director of United Way of Henderson County. “Martin Luther King once said that everybody can be great because anybody can serve. This program will allow anyone in Henderson County with a big heart to easily find a meaningful way to give back to this community.”

Opportunities currently listed online include a need for musicians to lead the music program at St. Gerard House, which offers services for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning disabilities, developmental delays, and behavioral needs; a Project Site Leader for the Housing Assistance Corporation, which provides safe and affordable housing for low-income residents of Henderson County; individuals to share knowledge of their special skill or hobby as a 4-H “Inspire Me Instructor”; and individuals to serve as greeters at the Hendersonville Family YMCA.

Responding to needs is easy and can change a life. Anyone can visit www.liveunitedhc.org and click on the “volunteer” button to access the site and find your volunteer positions to meet their skills, interests, and abilities.

Agencies wanting to list their projects can contact program coordinator, Kara Ashley-Gilmore, at volunteer@liveunitedhc.org or 828-692-1636 ext. 1108 with any questions.

About United Way of Henderson County

United Way is advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life in Henderson County. If you would like more information, have questions about United Way, or want to make a donation, contact United Way of Henderson County at PO Box 487, Hendersonville, NC 28793, 828-692-1636. You can also visit online at liveunitedhc.org, or become a fan or follower of UWHC on Facebook or Twitter.