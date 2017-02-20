Press release from North Asheville Baptist Church:

North Asheville Baptist Church will be changing its official name to Brookstone Church on Easter weekend. The church will be transitioning from its home on Reynolds Mountain Boulevard in North Asheville, to Griffee Road in Weaverville on August 20th.

The name change will reflect the nature of the new campus and the history of North Asheville Baptist Church. The new campus runs alongside a brook where the church has had gatherings and baptisms over the years leading to the grand opening.

Brookstone will have an open door to the community and will provide gathering spaces for use by local businesses and community groups, along with a state-of-the-art auditorium for conferences and concerts. The Brookstone campus will offer a multi-use community park, featuring soccer fields, a dog park and walking trails.

Our mission is to welcome people in Western North Carolina to live intentionally everyday, alongside a church family that provides a safe place in times of crisis, an outlet for outreach opportunities and a place for spiritual and relational growth every day of the week.

Senior Pastor Jim Dykes states that “The Brookstone Church family looks forward to serving our new neighbors.”

Our new campus will sit on 100 acres off of future I-26 on exit 17, just north of Weaverville at 90 Griffee Road. For more information about Brookstone Church and its mission, visit www.BrookstoneChurch.org.