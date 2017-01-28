North Carolina Arts Council Grant Programs Now Open for Organizations

Raleigh, N.C. — The 2017 grant application season has launched and guidelines and applications for the North Carolina Arts Council’s seven grant programs for organizations are now available.

The deadline for receiving 2017-18 grant applications is Wednesday, March 1 and applications must be completed electronically through the North Carolina Arts Council’s online portal.

Grants from the North Carolina Arts Council are one of the ways the state’s extensive infrastructure of arts organizations is sustained and advanced.

Through previous grants from programs such as State Arts Resources, Grassroots Arts Program and Arts in Education grants and others, the Arts Council has supported diverse programs such as the Grassroots Arts Program that provides per capita funding to all 100 N.C. counties, ensuring quality arts experiences for residents, and the Traditional Arts Program (TAPS), an after-school program in 18 counties, where students are taught by accomplished artists in traditional arts forms, such as music and pottery.

Awards to non-profit arts and cultural organizations are based on criteria that help keep the arts industry’s standards of practice at the highest level. Grant awards are recommended by panels of civic leaders and arts experts who consider artistic merit, benefit of the project to the state’s citizens, and organizational strength and capacity in making their decisions.

To be eligible for Arts Council funding, an organization must:

be nonprofit (or an organization that has applied for non-profit status using a fiscal agent);

have been producing quality arts programs for at least two consecutive years;

have prior-year organizational cash operating expenses of at least $20,000.