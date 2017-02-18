State seeks public input on draft closure plans for high priority Duke Energy facilities

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is asking the public to weigh in on proposed draft closure plans for coal ash impoundments at four Duke Energy facilities deemed high priority by the state’s coal ash law.

In accordance with the N.C. Coal Ash Management Act, the utility was required to submit by Dec. 31, 2016 comprehensive closure plans for coal ash ponds at the Asheville Steam Electric Plant in Buncombe County, Dan River Steam Station in Rockingham County, Riverbend Steam Station in Gaston County and Sutton Steam Plant in New Hanover County. The draft closure plans are currently under review by department staff.

Copies of the draft closure plans are available on the department’s website at: https://deq.nc.gov/about/news/hot-topics/coal-ash-nc/closure . A list of public libraries and county health departments where the plans may be reviewed is also available on the website.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the draft closure plans. All comments received by April 5, 2017 will be considered in determining whether a plan will be approved by the state. Written comments may be submitted to: N.C. Division of Water Resources, Attn: Debra Watts, 1636 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1636. Public comments may also be submitted electronically to the following email addresses:

A public meeting to receive feedback on the draft closure plans is scheduled for each of the four counties where a high priority facility is located. All four meetings will begin at 6 p.m., with speaker registration starting at 5:30 p.m. Meeting dates and locations are as follows: