Press release from North Carolina Glass Center:

The North Carolina Glass Center is thankful for the incredible amount of support we have received from the community, artists, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, and private donors. The enthusiasm for our mission continues to drive us forward towards a positive future.

After receiving higher than expected construction cost estimates in a difficult fundraising climate, the board of the North Carolina Glass Center has decided to reevaluate their expansion into the RAMP building on Riverside Drive. The decision to forego the expansion into a new facility was made in order to be responsible stewards of our mission and secure a sustainable path forward.

The North Carolina Glass Center will refocus the direction of its growth and its mission in their current location on Roberts St in the heart of the River Arts District, continuing a twenty-year legacy of glass in this location. The Roberts St studio has seen increasing interest for educational offerings in glass blowing, flameworking and glass fusing and serves as a center of exploration, conversation and interaction among artists and the arts. The cooperative gallery is a source of revenue as well as representation for the organization’s artists and instructors. “We are excited to be situated at the center of the RADTIP project and the positive redevelopment of the River Arts District,” stated executive director, Kari Rinn.

“The organizational refocus is based on increasing popularity of classes, programs, and artists’ cooperative gallery in the current location. Focusing on refining the model based on actual user data will enable us to grow the organization organically and to better realize our mission,” chair Tom Oreck stated.

The North Carolina Glass Center remains a strong organization committed to the bright future of the glass community with an equal commitment to financial responsibility. We look forward to working with support partners such the BCTDA as our commitment to expanded programs and a vital long-term presence, along with new strategic plans come to fruition. We appreciate your continued support towards a stable and secure future for NCGC & it’s mission to serve the public.

The North Carolina Glass Center is a non-profit, public access glass studio dedicated to education, collaboration, and exploration in all forms of glass. NCGC provides daily educational offerings and demonstrations in the River Arts District of Asheville, NC. We are proud to represent the work of our artists and instructors in the North Carolina Glass Center gallery. We invite you to be a part of the history we are creating.