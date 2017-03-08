Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville Water Resources Department and its consulting engineers will host a neighborhood awareness meeting on the North Fork Dam Improvement Project at 6 p.m. March 20 at the Black Mountain Library (Tyson Lounge), 105 N. Dougherty St., Black Mountain.

The goal of the meeting is to provide residents near the North Fork (Burnett) Reservoir with an update on the North Fork Dam Improvement Project. The information session will cover details related to the project timeline and planned construction activities and how these may affect nearby residents.

Planned modifications at North Fork Reservoir include:

Raising the dam by 4 feet;

Improvements to the principal spillway and the addition of an auxiliary spillway;

Modifications to the raw water piping through the dam and to the water treatment plant; and

Earth buttressing to reinforce the main dam and saddle dam for seismic stability.

Once completed, the dam will better withstand inflow from severe storm events, as well as add capacity to the reservoir.

This construction is slated to begin in late summer/early fall and last for approximately two years.

The content of the meeting will center on construction-related traffic and activities and how they might affect residents in the areas of North Fork Left Fork and North Fork Right Fork Roads. This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome, so please join us March 20 for this informative conversation!

For more information, visit the City of Asheville North Fork Dam Improvement webpage. For questions, please email the project team atNorthForkDam@ashevillenc.gov.