Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program will present a workshop for writers by novelist Tommy Hays, “Exploring Our Landscapes: A Craft Talk on the Creative Generosity of Place,” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 on UNC Asheville’s campus.

“Our writing can be shaped by the landscapes we carry within us,” says Hays. “For writers to not write out of places they know (or have known) is to cut themselves off from an important and easily accessible resource; after all, it’s sitting right there. In this talk, we’ll look at different strategies for making the most of our places. We’ll explore how we can turn to place for inspiration, guidance, structure and revision.”

Hays is executive director of the Great Smokies Writing Program and core faculty for UNC Asheville’s Master of Liberal Arts and Sciences Program. His first middle grade novel, What I Came to Tell You, was chosen as a Fall 2013 Okra Pick by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance (SIBA) and received starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly and The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books. His novel, The Pleasure Was Mine, was a finalist for the SIBA Fiction Award and has been chosen for numerous community reads.

Registration is required to attend the workshop with a fee of $35. To register, contact Nancy Williams, UNC Asheville manager of professional education programs, nwilliam@unca.edu or call 828.250.2353.