From a press release:

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville will hold an advance care planning (ACP) workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Reuter Center. The workshop will feature a panel whose members are experienced in addressing end-of-life issues. Discussion will include communicating your treatment wishes to loved ones and to medical personnel, ethical and legal issues, and the uses of advance directives. Ample time will be reserved for questions. Assistance will be provided for anyone wishing to complete a legally valid advance directive, including the notarization required in North Carolina, using the NC ACP “Short Form”.

Preparation for you to do before the workshop: Talk to your possible “power of attorney for healthcare”, the person who would make health care decisions if you are unable. If you have internet-access, print the NC ACP “Short Form”, study it and write down any questions you might have for the panel. This workshop is free and open to the public, adults of all ages. For more information, email the workshop coordinators, David Mouw MD,PhD and Mary Campbell BSN, COHN-S at: olli.acp@gmail.com or call OLLI at 828-251-6140 or email olli@unca.edu.