OLLI holds advance care planning workshop, Feb. 9

Posted on by Susan Foster

From a press release:

 

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville will hold an advance care planning (ACP) workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Reuter Center.  The workshop will feature a panel whose members are experienced in addressing end-of-life issues. Discussion will include communicating your treatment wishes to loved ones and to medical personnel, ethical and legal issues, and the uses of advance directives.  Ample time will be reserved for questions. Assistance will be provided for anyone wishing to complete a legally valid advance directive, including the notarization required in North Carolina, using the NC ACP “Short Form”.

Preparation for you to do before the workshop:  Talk to your possible “power of attorney for healthcare”, the person who would make health care decisions if you are unable. If you have internet-access, print the NC ACP “Short Form”, study it and write down any questions you might have for the panel.  This workshop is free and open to the public, adults of all ages.  For more information, email the workshop coordinators, David Mouw MD,PhD and  Mary Campbell  BSN, COHN-S  at:  olli.acp@gmail.com  or call OLLI at 828-251-6140 or email olli@unca.edu.

 

SHARE

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.