THE OMNI GROVE PARK INN TUNES IN TO WINTER WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SEASONAL CONCERT SERIES

Tickets now available for star-studded musical and comedy acts.

Asheville, N.C. (January 3, 2017) – The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C. invites everyone to shimmy and shake off winter blues with the return of the popular Winter Concert Series. The Blue Ridge Mountain retreat is serving up live entertainment with the Big Band and Swing Dance Weekend, the Classic Rock-n-Roll Weekend and the Comedy Classic Weekend.

Concert tickets available at 800.438.5800.

Big Band Weekend (Jan. 13 – 14): Hit the floor in style with this rhythm-filled weekend of Big Band hits featuring the Andrew Thielen Big Band and The Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra.

Andrew Thielen Big Band (Friday night) – $40 per person

The Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra (Saturday night) – $45 per person

Classic Rock-N-Roll Weekend (Feb. 3 – 4): Enjoy a high-energy’ 70s party at the Classic Rock-N- Roll Weekend. Turn back the calendar and turn up the dial with internationally renowned Neil Diamond tribute band Super Diamond on Friday evening, and dance all night to classic disco music from Stayin’ Alive on Saturday.

Super Diamond (Friday night) – $50 per person

Stayin’ Alive (Saturday night) – $50 per person

Comedy Classic Weekend (February 24 – 25): Indulge in a weekend full of laughter with the Comedy Classic Weekend, which brings together an all-star cast of characters including headliners Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr.

Friday Night Comedy with Joe Zimmerman , Michael Palascak , Gina Brillion and Michael Kosta, – $50 per person

, , and Michael Kosta, – $50 per person Saturday Night Comedy with Joe List, Greg Warren and Roy Wood Jr – $50 per person

For tickets call 800.438.5800 or for more information visit omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville- grove-park.