Dreaming of a Debt Free Life – Everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will address the financial and emotional impact of being in debt and discuss the array of options for managing your debt.

Tuesday, January 3 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm (offered through the Women’s Financial Empowerment Center)

Thursday, January 12 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm (offered through the Women’s Financial Empowerment Center)

Manage Your Money Series – Our most popular seminar deals with the basics of budgeting, setting goals, planning spending to realize goals, saving strategies, and tracking spending.

Wednesdays, January 11, 18 & 25 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm

How to Find Extra Income in Your Day-to-Day Life – Getting a second job or working extra hours are only two ways to help increase your cash flow. We will do several exercises to help you build a personalized plan to creatively decrease expenses and increase income.

Tuesday, January 17 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm (offered through the Women’s Financial Empowerment Center)

Homebuyer Education Series – ($50.00 participant fee) Our HUD-certified course provides a step-by-step explanation of the home-buying process, a fantastic resource book, and an opportunity to interact with local real estate / lending / legal professionals so that you can make an informed decision about the biggest investment you will probably ever make. Certificate received upon completion.

(2-part class) Saturdays, January 21 & 28 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Understanding Credit. Get it. Keep it. Improve it. – Find out what credit is and why it’s important. Understand what affects your credit score. Gain knowledge of method to repair or establish credit.

Wednesday, January 4 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm OR

Tuesday, January 10 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm OR

Tuesday, January 17 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm OR

Thursday, January 26 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Budgeting and Debt Class – A budget plan is one of the best tools for financial empowerment. Learn how income, expenses, and debt all affect a successful budget and gain tools to help you create a realistic budget. Additionally, everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will discuss the array of options for managing your debt.

Tuesday, January 3 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm OR

Wednesday, January 11 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm OR

Thursday, January 19 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm OR

Monday, January 23 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm OR

Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Understanding Reverse Mortgages – Learn the basics about Reverse Mortgages.

This class will help you:

– Finally understand what a reverse mortgage is and how they work.

– Learn about how reverse mortgages can provide cash to homeowners over age 62.

– Understand how the loans are paid back.

– Learn about different scenarios and how a reverse mortgage can be helpful; and

– Determine if you have enough equity in your home for a reverse mortgage to be a good solution for you by getting a free estimate at the end of the class.

Tuesday, January 24 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Pre-registration required. Call OnTrack WNC today at 255-5166.

All classes listed are held at OnTrack WNC offices – 50 South French Broad Ave. Second Floor