Press release from the office of the Asheville City Clerk:

Committee opening: HOMELESS INITIATIVE ADVISORY COMMITTEE – THIS VACANCY IS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL IN VETERAN’S ADMINISTRATION. The purpose of the Committee is to implement the Ten Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness, and its duties and responsibilities shall include (1) conduct research and investigation into issues about homelessness, including causes and effects within Asheville and the surrounding area; (2) formulate and make recommendations to local governmental entities and social service agencies to reduce the incidence of homelessness; (3) act as a clearinghouse for information on local homelessness issues; and (4) other duties as requested by the City Council, Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, or as the Committee deems appropriate.

The deadline for receiving applications is Wednesday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.