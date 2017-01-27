Press release:

Pardee Hospital announced today that its Diabetes Support Group will now meet at the Pardee Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, located at 212B Thompson St. in Hendersonville, adjacent to Epic Theatres. The group will meet the first and third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The group is open to anyone who has an interest in diabetes self-management and features roundtable discussions and educational programs. For a detailed schedule of presentations, please call Nina Lovern, support group facilitator, at 828-698-4533.

Pardee Signature Care Center relocated from the Blue Ridge Mall to the Mission Pardee Health Campus in November to support the growing needs of the community as well as business and industry. Educational classes and lectures are now held at locations throughout the community rather than in a single setting. Many Signature Care support groups will meet at Pardee’s Rehabilitation & Wellness Center on Thompson Street. For a full listing of support group locations, visit.pardeehospital.org or call the Signature Care Center at 828-692-4600.

Pardee Hospital is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee Hospital has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.org.