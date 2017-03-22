Press release:

Pardee Hospital Foundation will host its fourth annual Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. on the tennis courts of the Hendersonville Country Club. Registration begins at 12 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per team of two or $25 for individuals and $5 for spectators. Individual players will be matched up by tournament staff to form a team of two. Children 16 and under can attend for free. The money raised from the event will benefit cardiology patients at Pardee UNC Health Care. Cornhole enthusiasts, families and friends are encouraged to come out and enjoy the fun. This year’s event will feature music, kids’ activities, food, beer, wine and soft drinks. Lead sponsors include Hendersonville Country Club, Carolina Village, Boyd Chevrolet Cadillac Buick, and Horizon Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC.

The money raised from the event will go towards the purchase of a MUSE Cardiology Information System to benefit cardiology patients at Pardee UNC Health Care. MUSE is an electronic cardiology testing system that takes cardiac stress results; EKGs and other cardiology based tests and transforms the results into an electronic format. The MUSE system helps create a clinical medical history for all cardiology based testing that will follow the patient around for a lifetime.

“This charity event, packed with activities, food and music, is fun for the whole family whether you are an experienced cornhole player or novice,” said Kim Hinkelman, executive director of Pardee Hospital Foundation. “Monies raised by the event will directly benefit cardiology patients at Pardee. We hope to see you there.”

Players can register in teams of two for the charity event. The competition will feature a double elimination style tournament and prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Teams can register for the tournament by visiting pardeehospitalfoundation.org or by calling the Foundation office at (828) 233-2700.

Cornhole has become a favorite tailgate and recreational game nationwide. ESPN now airs the American Cornhole Organization championship each year.

Pardee Memorial Hospital Foundation was approved as a nonprofit Foundation in January 1996. The Foundation exists to educate and inspire the community to support Pardee UNC Health Care. Since its inception, the Foundation has generated more than $30 million in pledges and cash gifts for Pardee services. For more information, visit pardeehospitalfoundationor call (828) 233-2700.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee Hospital has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.