Press release:

Pardee Hospital announced today that it has hired Debra J. McDaniel to lead its oncology operations, effective Feb. 28. As administrative director of oncology, McDaniel will work with oncology providers as well as acute care nursing and ancillary service leadership to ensure patient engagement, clinical quality, survivorship and affordability are central to the overall oncology program. She will oversee the fiscal, operational and strategic performance of the Pardee Cancer Center.

“We are pleased to announce that Debra McDaniel has joined the Pardee Hospital team and will oversee one of our top clinical programs,” said Johnna Reed, chief administrative officer at Pardee Hospital. “Debra brings with her a wealth of experience in health care leadership and demonstrated experience in leading team members to reach their full potential. We look forward to having her and her husband Joe as part of the Pardee family.”

McDaniel joins Pardee from 21st Century Oncology in Asheville, where she served as the regional administrator for Western North Carolina. McDaniel has led programs at Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans as well as Metcare Oncology and Adventist Health System in Florida.

She earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in healthcare sciences from the University of Phoenix. She has extensive experience in accreditation, auditing, billing, budgeting, coding, patient experience and process improvement.

Pardee Hospital is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee Hospital has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.