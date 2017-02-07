Press release:

Pardee Hospital will host a free UNC Cancer Network Lunch and Learn video conference series for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. The session, “Stress Management for Everyday Living,” will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 from 12 to 1 p.m. in Pardee Hospital’s video conference room. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the session.

An RSVP is required to attend; contact Carol Brown, cancer program and physician CME coordinator, at 828-696-1341 or carol.brown@unchealth.unc.edu to reserve your space. Free lunch will be provided to attendees who register at least a week in advance. For more information about the lectures, visit lunchandlearn.

Pardee Hospital is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee Hospital has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.