Press release:

Pardee Hospital vascular surgeon Craig Miller, M.D., FACS, has been named a 2017 National Library of Medicine Michael E. DeBakey Fellow in the History of Medicine. As part of his fellowship, Dr. Miller will research and write a comprehensive biography of Michael E. DeBakey.

In February 2016, the National Library of Medicine received a generous gift from The DeBakey Medical Foundation to support enhanced access to the Michael E. DeBakey Archives at the NLM and to establish the Michael E. DeBakey Fellowship in the History of Medicine.

“On behalf of the entire Pardee Hospital team, I would like to congratulate Dr. Miller on this outstanding achievement,” said David Ellis, M.D., FACOG, chief medical officer of Pardee Hospital. “Not only is Dr. Miller a talented vascular surgeon, he is also an accomplished author and scholar. We are fortunate to have him as part of the Pardee family.”

Over the course of the next year, fellows will undertake their research projects onsite in the History of Medicine Division of the Library, primarily in the Michael E. DeBakey archives which reflect the vast range of subjects from Michael E. DeBakey’s professional career—from surgery to health care policy, medical libraries and expanding access to medical information, medical technology to medical ethics, military medicine to veteran health, humanitarianism to international diplomacy in the medical arena. The Library’s Michael E. DeBakey archives contain correspondence, administrative records, diaries, transcripts, publications, speeches, conference and awards material, subject files, photographs, and audiovisual media, which reflect the vast expanse of Dr. DeBakey’s life, achievements, and interests as a world-renowned medical statesman, innovator, and champion of humanitarianism and life-long learning.

Dr. Miller practices at Vascular Surgery at Pardee and provides both diagnostic and therapeutic vascular imaging services. He performs procedures on both an inpatient and outpatient basis at Pardee Hospital, as well as in the Vascular Surgery office. Dr. Miller treats a wide variety of vascular conditions, from varicose veins to aneurysms to lower extremity arterial disease. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Miller earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in surgery at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He then completed a fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at the University of California at San Francisco and was a fellow of the university’s Gastrointestinal Research Laboratory. His research has been published in numerous medical publications.

He is the author of “The Making of a Surgeon in the 21st Century,” which is in its third U.S. edition and has been translated into several languages, and “The Big Z: The Life of Robert M. Zollinger, M.D.,” which has been nominated for the Welch Medal, awarded to the most outstanding book on American medical history. Dr. Miller is also a Scholar-in-Residence at The Ohio State University’s Medical Cultural Heritage Center.

Michael E. DeBakey (1908–2008) was a legendary American surgeon, educator, and medical statesman. During a career spanning 75 years, his work transformed cardiovascular surgery, raised medical education standards, and informed national health care policy. He pioneered dozens of operative procedures such as aneurysm repair, coronary bypass, and endarterectomy, which routinely save thousands of lives each year, and performed some of the first heart transplants. His inventions included the roller pump (a key component of heart-lung machines) as well as artificial hearts and ventricular assist pumps. He was a driving force in building Houston’s Baylor University College of Medicine into a premier medical center, where he trained several generations of top surgeons from all over the world. To learn more, visit debakeyfellowship.

Pardee Hospital is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee Hospital has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.org.