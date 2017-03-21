Press release from Pardee Hospital:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that its Comprehensive Wound Healing Center has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year with the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award, which was given to Pardee because it has met the Center of Distinction quality standards for Healogics. The center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of more than 91 percent in less than 31 median days, among other quality standards, for a minimum of two consecutive years. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Out of nearly 630 Wound Care Centers, only 334 were eligible and 169 were honored with this award. This is their fifth consecutive year achieving this award.

Pardee’s Comprehensive Wound Healing Center also earned a Center of Distinction Award for the sixth consecutive year for achieving clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months. There were 630 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, but only 334 achieved this honor. This is their sixth consecutive year achieving this award.

“At the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center, our primary goal is to heal our patients’ wounds, helping them to get back to the activities they enjoy,” says Charles A. Albers, M.D. F.A.C.S., medical director of the Pardee Comprehensive Wound Healing Center. “Our team is honored to be recognized again by Healogics for our commitment to providing excellent wound care in a compassionate environment. It is our privilege to help people return to a good quality of life.”

The Pardee Comprehensive Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients with diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Healing Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Physician office referrals are not necessary to make an appointment. For more information call 828-696-4284.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 800 Wound Care Centers® in the nation and saw over 300,000 new patients in 2016 through a connected network of partner hospitals and Wound Care Centers, academic medical centers, and other post‐acute sites. Healogics utilizes an evidence‐based systematic approach to chronic wound healing to treat an underserved and growing patient population. A fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private investment firm, is the majority shareholder of Healogics. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital