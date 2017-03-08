Press release from the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute:
The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) has been awarded a $61,913 grant from the N.C. Science Museums Grant Program. The grant program was established by the N.C. legislature to provide funding for the 41 institutions included in the N.C Science Museums Network.
“These museums are critical resources for schools and communities in providing learning experiences in and out of the classroom that enhance science literacy,” says Charles Yelton, Chief of Regional Networks for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and lead administrator of the Grant Program.
The N.C. Science Museums Network is the successor to the N.C. Grassroots Science Museums Collaborative. PARI was an active member of the Collaborative and is currently engaged in initiatives within the Science Museums Network to encourage collaboration and resource sharing among the museums in the statewide network.
“With this award and as a member of the N.C. Science Museums Network, PARI is better equipped to deliver STEM education experiences to Western North Carolina,” said Stephen Saucier, PARI executive director. “It strengthens our relationship with organizations throughout the state and helps us connect with statewide expertise, programs and exhibits.”
For more information about the North Carolina Science Museums Grant Program visit ncmuseumgrant.naturalsciences.org.
