Explore the majesty of Messier objects at PARI



Rosman, NC (January 25, 2013) – The pubic is invited to discover the world of Messier Objects at PARI Friday, February 10. The program is part of the Evening at PARI series and will include a tour of the PARI campus and, weather permitting, celestial observations using PARI’s telescopes.

“Messier Objects are galaxies, nebulae and other such night-sky phenomena that are observable with the naked eye, binoculars or small telescopes,” says Mark Krochmal, PARI’s IT support manager and the program presenter. “They are named for French astronomer Charles Messier, who was a comet hunter and so frustrated by objects that resembled comets he compiled a list of them. During our Evening at PARI we will explain the best methods for viewing the various types of Messier Objects. Messier began his list in the late 18th century, so these were the earliest deep-sky objects ever discovered and listed. It was important that their locations were recorded on sky maps for other astronomers who were also hunting comets. For most of us, though, they are simply wondrous sights, and a lot of fun to discover.”

This program is part of the monthly “Evening at PARI” series and will begin at 7 p.m. with the presentation, followed by a campus tour and a trip to the Exhibit Gallery. Weather permitting, the evening will also include a trip to the Nature Center where PARI astronomers and volunteers will use PARI’s telescopes to view Messier Objects and other phenomena in the night sky.

The event will take place regardless of the weather so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and wear comfortable walking shoes. Each participant will also have the opportunity to have a photo taken with a PARI telescope and will receive a subscription to the PARI newsletter.

Reservations are required and will be accepted until 3 p.m. the day of the event. Evening at PARI programs cost $20 per adult and $15 for seniors/military. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Register and pay online at www.pari.edu or call (828) 862-5554. For additional information contact Sarah Chappell at schappell@pari.edu.