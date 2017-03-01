Press release:

Park Ridge Health Named a Great Place to Work in Health Care

Becker’s Healthcare Names Park Ridge Health and the other members of Adventist Health System among “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.”

Hendersonville, NC (March 1, 2017) – Park Ridge Health is once again honored to receive recognition as part of Adventist Health System for Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2017 list of “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” list. The list features both health care provider organizations and other health care-specific companies.

The “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” distinction recognizes organizations for their commitment to fulfilling missions, creating outstanding cultures, and offering competitive benefits to their employees.

“Park Ridge Health has been blessed to be recognized for its efforts to empower our team members of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ to our patients and each other,” said Jimm Bunch, Park Ridge Health President & CEO. “We seek out and initiate programs to invest in our employees, both professionally and personally. We are excited to see the return on that investment in the form of employees who are proud of their ability to provide excellent care to patients on a daily basis.”

Park Ridge Health is honored to be part of Adventist Health System, with 45 hospital campuses in nine states and more than 80,000 employees. This industry leader encourages professional, personal and spiritual growth, offering competitive wages and benefits, employee recognition programs and mentorship opportunities. Many AHS employees also support their local communities through participation in service initiatives and activities.

Park Ridge Health also offers a variety of initiatives to help our employees strike a healthy work/life balance. Nearly 70% of Park Ridge Health’s team members participate in the Fitbit program, logging steps to make more than 25 trips around the earth since the start of the program in 2015. Park Ridge Health is also a leader in participation rates for the WebMD employee health and wellness initiative. This program encourages team members to take a leading role in their health and wellness goals. In 2016, Park Ridge Health received the Prevention Partners Excellence Recognition for its commitment to employee health through its policies, programs and benefits to support employee health, optimize employee productivity, and integrate wellness into its daily operations. It is the only health care system in Western North Carolina to earn this designation three years in a row.

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is a beloved piece of our growing community’s health care network, providing leading-edge and compassionate care in a Christian environment. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, a boutique labor & delivery experience, a full range of imaging services and the only Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table in Western North Carolina. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth.org or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).

About Adventist Health System: Adventist Health System is a faith-based health care organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida. A national leader in quality, safety and patient satisfaction, Adventist Health System’s more than 80,000 employees maintain a tradition of whole-person health by caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of every patient.

With 45 hospital campuses and more than 8,300 licensed beds in nine states, Adventist Health System facilities incorporate the latest technological advancements and clinical research to serve more than 4.7 million patients annually. The full continuum of integrated care also includes urgent care centers, home health and hospice agencies, and skilled nursing facilities.

Each Adventist Health System facility operates independently in delivering care and services to best meet the needs of the local communities they serve. While each entity is unique, all remain united in one mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.

About Becker’s Hospital Review: Becker’s Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker’s Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.