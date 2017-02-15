​Press release from the Expert Network:

Dr. Carlo Mainardi, Chief Medical Officer, Park Ridge Health, has joined The Expert Network, an invitation-only service for distinguished professionals. Dr. Mainardi has been chosen as a Distinguished Doctor™ based on peer reviews and ratings, numerous recognitions, and accomplishments achieved throughout his career.

Dr. Mainardi outshines others in his field due to his extensive educational background, numerous awards and recognitions, and career longevity. After studying biology at Franklin and Marshall College, Dr. Mainardi went on to attend medical school in Italy for three years before transferring to New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ-NJMS) where he graduated with his M.D. in 1972. He went on to complete both his residency and fellowship at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire where he spent additional time on the faculty as an assistant professor. He is Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Rheumatology and is the recipient of numerous awards, among them Castle Connolly’s Top Physicians, Consumer’s Research Council’s America’s Top Physicians, and New Jersey Monthly’s Top Physician.

With 44 years dedicated to medicine, Dr. Mainardi brings a wealth of knowledge to his industry, and in particular, to his area of expertise, Rheumatology. When asked why he decided to pursue a career in this specialty, Dr. Mainardi said:

“The opportunity to specialize in rheumatic diseases was presented to me while I was at Dartmouth because there was a very good program there. I had lived with that disease, growing up with my father. So sometimes timing is everything—I’ve stayed with rheumatology since then.”

Before accepting his current position, Dr. Mainardi worked as the Chief of Rheumatology at UMDNJ-RWJ, Chief of Medicine at the VA Medical Center in Memphis, and the Chairman of Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Dr. Mainardi received an MBA from Loyola University in 1998, was founding Medical Director of an insurance company and directed three different Internal Medicine Residency Programs. After some time serving as the Chairman of Medicine at Woodhull Medical in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Mainardi moved to North Carolina and became the Chief Medical Officer at Park Ridge Health in 2012. Today, his wealth of experience serves him well as he navigates the complicated terrain of patient care and the rapidly evolving healthcare industry.

As a thought-leader in his specialty, Dr. Mainardi keeps an eye on developments in his field in order to guarantee the most effective and up-to-date treatment for all of his clients. Noting the challenge of trying to negotiate the widening gap between what medications patients need and what their insurance is willing to pay for, he says:

“It’s become a bit of a dynamic art in and of itself. The pathways that we used fifteen years ago are no longer open. What I mean by ‘pathways’ is getting people a medication that costs $4,000 per month with an out-of-pocket expense that they can afford, and that’s the challenge.”

For more information, visit Dr. Mainardi’s profile on the Expert Network here: expertnetwork.co/members/carlo-mainardi/1a70dc622a3580ad