Press release from Parkway Playhouse:

Explore the fundamentals of comedy improvisation: team-building, self confidence, trust, speed, active listening, agreement, and a respect for other performers and their creativity. This eight-week intensive course introduces the basics of improve to develop characters, environment, and relationship. This class culminates in a performance of high energy short form games for friends and family.

Youths age 12-18 may register for the course no later than Friday, February 27th, 2017. Please be aware that space is limited, so early registration is highly recommended.

Classes will take place every Wednesday at the Mountain Heritage Center (across from Parkway Playhouse) from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Classes begin March 1st and conclude April 19th.

Taught by Kristen Livengood, who currently oversees Parkway Playhouse’s increasingly popular Improv Troupe, Get the Hook.