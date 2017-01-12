Press release:

Lake Lure & Chimney Rock Village Communities announce ‘Party Rock Fire’ Thank you Celebration & Fundraiser for Hickory Nut Gorge Fire Departments.

Hosted by Rumbling Bald Resort on Saturday, January 21, 2017

Through a continuing sense of unity, several public and private organizations are coming together at Rumbling Bald Resort on Jan. 21st to honor local fire departments for their role in battling the recent Party Rock Fire. The event, called the “Party Rock Fire Thank you Celebration & Fundraiser” will also recognize several businesses, volunteers and others who went above and beyond in responding to the challenges of the 25+ day wildfire. Following a Chili Cook-off by Lake Lure Classical Academy earlier in the day, the thank you celebration & fundraiser will begin at 5 pm. Although space is limited, all are welcome to attend this free event, which will include a cocktail reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a time for special recognitions, and some entertainment.

“Despite the hardships associated with the Party Rock Fire, our community has been fortunate to have received such incredible aid and support from firefighters, town and county workers, and citizen volunteers at a time when so much was in danger of being swept away,” said James Cain, Managing Director of Rumbling Bald Resort. “Our two communities owe these men and women a tremendous debt for their courage and fortitude in the face of the most primal of dangers. We have much we wish to express in the way of our gratitude. This event is an ideal way for all of us to do that.”

Lake Lure Mayor Bob Keith agreed. “We have all been blessed by the manner in which our entire community came together during this time to help and support one another when we needed it most.” Even before the fire was fully contained, representatives from several organizations began talking about a way to honor and support local firefighters and others who gave so much during the fire.

It is in that spirit that Rumbling Bald Resort, its Homeowners’ Association, the Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation, the municipalities of Lake Lure and Chimney Rock Village, Lake Lure Classical Academy, and the Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge will combine forces to raise funds for local fire departments. The Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation will serve as the lead organization in managing all of the financial contributions raised, ensuring that all contributions go to the “Party Rock Fire Thank you Fund” for local fire departments.

“By collaborating in this fashion we safeguard that 100 percent of all donations go directly to the Hickory Nut Gorge Fire Departments,” said Jack Barton, Foundation Treasurer. “Further, this consolidation opens the way for expanding the impact of giving far beyond what any individual, or a single organization, could achieve alone.”

Donations are tax-deductible and should be made to the Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. There are three ways to give:

1) Directly at the Party Rock Fire Recovery Celebration at Rumbling Bald Resort on January 21.

2) Online, anytime the Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation’s website at hngfoundation.org/ party-rock-firefighters-fund. html

3) By mail to The Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation, PO Box 783, Lake Lure, NC 28746.

For specific questions related to financial contributions, contact Jack Barton at 704-578-5507 OR by email at jkbarton@me.com

To RSVP for the Jan. 21st event, please call 828-694-3016 by Jan. 16th. Space is limited.