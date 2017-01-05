Asheville NC – November 25, 2016: A Trio of Tech Tips presented by members Susanna Euston, Pete Kirchner and Ken Smith is scheduled for Sunday, January 08, at the monthly meeting of Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association – Asheville Region (CNPA-AVL) at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. Also, an overview of 2017 meeting topics, speakers, field trips, photo ops and more will be presented. Meet/greet starts at 5:30 p.m. Guests and visitors are welcome; no charge.

Susanna Euston will present an overview of infrared photography including technical and aesthetic considerations. She is co-chair of CNPA-AVL and an award-winning photographer with several area exhibits. See www.SusannaEustonPhotography.com.

Pete Kirchner, a noted explorer, adventurer, and award-winning photographer, travels the world to capture images beyond the normal. He will present tips on shooting in ambient light after the sun goes down and in unusual locations such as caves. See www.hawcreekstudios.com.

Ken Smith will describe focus-stacking, a simple technique that he uses primarily for macro photography and for minimizing distracting backgrounds. He is co-chair of CNPA-AVL and helps to facilitate programming and more.

These meetings are in partnership with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.