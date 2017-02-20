Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:

Dr. Bill Bares has already established himself as an innovator on the jazz scene with his monthly Take Two jazz duo concerts at the White Horse Black Mountain. Never one to stay still for long, the pianist/composer has launched a new weekly jazz series at the venue. The Wednesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. installment will feature a jazz trio format, but Bares has plans to vary the lineup for each session. At previous White Horse shows Bares has proven himself to be a master of musical communication, adaptability, improvisation and compositional sense, and the new concert series offers fresh opportunities to flex all those strengths.

Bill Bares was a successful college trumpet player until a lip injury prompted a switch to piano. He was originally a Political Science major, but the music bug bit him hard and he applied to graduate programs while “woodshedding” six to eight hours a day and playing in local clubs. After years of study and gigging in major jazz centers, Bares and family landed in Asheville, where he and his wife are on the UNCA faculty. In addition to his teaching, Bares maintains a busy and varied performance schedule with jazz ensembles of myriad configurations and styles. Saxophonist and frequent collaborator Jacob Rodriguez comments that “It’s pleasure playing with a pianist who has dedicated so much time to learning the tradition of the music and the characteristics of his predecessors. I feel at home playing any style with Bill. He’s a consummate pro, a hell of an educator and a nasty pianist.”

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance/ $12 door.

Advance tickets available online at:

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com