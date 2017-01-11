Press release from Pisgah Brewing:

Pisgah Brewing Company has long been known for its love of music, hosting artists small and large for nearly 10 years now. Music is ingrained in the Pisgah Brewing DNA, dating back to the days before the taproom was open and owners, staff and friends would jam to entertain the Thursday tasting crowds. But a new home for local musicians has emerged specifically on Sundays, when Black Mountain natives the Travers Brothers (fraternal twins Kyle and Eric, founders of The Travers Brothership), joined by bass player Josh Clark, host the weekly Travers Sunday Jam.

Welcoming a combination of local musicians and touring artists traveling through the WNC region, the jam has evolved into a heavy hitter of rock and blues hits, keeping the surprises week to week with expected and unexpected guests. Artists like Artimus Pyle, Marcus King, Shane Pruitt, Andrew Scotchie, Matt Jennings, The Freeway Revival, EJ Trice, and even the boys’ father (and fellow guitar slinger himself) “Hurricane” Bob Travers have been on and off regulars of the jam, which sets a high bar for musicianship every week.

The Travers Sunday Jam began in January of 2016, and has carried the Sunday tradition without pause throughout the year. The Travers Brothership is indeed a touring band, playing gigs all over the Southeast and Midwest throughout the year. When the Brothership are out of town, regular Jam attendees like The Freeway Revival or “Hurricane” Bob Travers and his band fill in for their hard-working musical friends. They celebrate their 1-year Anniversary of the Jam on Sunday, January 22nd at 6pm on the Indoor Stage at Pisgah Brewing Company. Info about each weeks jam can be found on the Travers Sunday Jam Facebook page, www.facebook.com/traverssundayjam.

Pisgah Brewing Company is located at 150 Eastside Drive in Black Mountain, NC. Information on this and other events can be found at www.pisgahbrewing.com, or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PisgahBrewingCo, Twitter @PisgahBrewing, or Instagram @pisgahbrewing.